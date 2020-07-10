All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:28 PM

110 S Audubon Avenue

110 South Audubon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

110 South Audubon Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Move-in ready 4 bedrooms 2 bath home in Morrison Plantation! The home has been updated with a popular color scheme. Split floor plan with the Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on main level. Bed/bonus room located over the garage to use as another bedroom, office, or playroom. Open, level backyard with great patio area to be able to enjoy your evening or those family cookouts. Refrigerator in an "as is" condition. SRA homes to place tenant only, the owner will manage. The owner will consider 1 dog only, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 S Audubon Avenue have any available units?
110 S Audubon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 S Audubon Avenue have?
Some of 110 S Audubon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 S Audubon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 S Audubon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 S Audubon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 S Audubon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 110 S Audubon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 S Audubon Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 S Audubon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 S Audubon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 S Audubon Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 S Audubon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 S Audubon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 S Audubon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 S Audubon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 S Audubon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

