110 S Audubon Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Move-in ready 4 bedrooms 2 bath home in Morrison Plantation! The home has been updated with a popular color scheme. Split floor plan with the Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms on main level. Bed/bonus room located over the garage to use as another bedroom, office, or playroom. Open, level backyard with great patio area to be able to enjoy your evening or those family cookouts. Refrigerator in an "as is" condition. SRA homes to place tenant only, the owner will manage. The owner will consider 1 dog only, no cats.