Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Brand new, beautiful five bedroom four bath home with double car garage. The kitchen features a gas range and white kitchen cabinets. Completing the main floor are a breakfast room, dining room, family room with gas burning fireplace, a bedroom/bonus room and a bath. Master bathroom is on second floor with master bath, including a walk-in shower. Three bedrooms, two full baths, a loft area and laundry room complete the second floor.