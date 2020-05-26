109 Rosebay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION in LAKE WALK! Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath RANCH home with additional study/flex space with French doors, features an open floor plan, large living space, beautiful hardwoods, dining area, open kitchen with island, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances with gas range. Large family room features gas fireplace. Large master shower and large walk-in closet, dual vanities. Laundry room is connected to master closet. Detailed double crown molding are throughout the main level with window molding. Easy access to Lake Norman and very convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery and banking, etc. around the block. Community pool, walking trails, pickle ball courts and more! 2 car attached garage. Maintenance free lawn care is included in rent. Washer/dryer provided as well. Contact Cristina Garcia at CG Real Estate Group at 314-265-4065 for more information or to view the property.