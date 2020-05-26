All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated August 5 2019 at 3:08 AM

109 Rosebay Drive

109 Rosebay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

109 Rosebay Dr, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BEAUTIFUL LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION in LAKE WALK! Built in 2018, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath RANCH home with additional study/flex space with French doors, features an open floor plan, large living space, beautiful hardwoods, dining area, open kitchen with island, granite counter tops throughout, stainless steel appliances with gas range. Large family room features gas fireplace. Large master shower and large walk-in closet, dual vanities. Laundry room is connected to master closet. Detailed double crown molding are throughout the main level with window molding. Easy access to Lake Norman and very convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery and banking, etc. around the block. Community pool, walking trails, pickle ball courts and more! 2 car attached garage. Maintenance free lawn care is included in rent. Washer/dryer provided as well. Contact Cristina Garcia at CG Real Estate Group at 314-265-4065 for more information or to view the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Rosebay Drive have any available units?
109 Rosebay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Rosebay Drive have?
Some of 109 Rosebay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Rosebay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Rosebay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Rosebay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Rosebay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 109 Rosebay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Rosebay Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Rosebay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Rosebay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Rosebay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 109 Rosebay Drive has a pool.
Does 109 Rosebay Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Rosebay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Rosebay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Rosebay Drive has units with dishwashers.
