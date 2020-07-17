109 Grayfox Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, Huge Walk in Closet, Security System already installed in home but tenant responsible for monthly monitoring fee if desired. Convenient to I77 and Shopping. 5TH bedroom closet doesn't have racks, supports may not allow them.