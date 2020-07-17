All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:29 PM

109 Grayfox Drive

109 Grayfox Court · (704) 877-6978
Location

109 Grayfox Court, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3381 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GATED COMMUNITY, Beautiful Floorplan offers a Front Porch, Private Fenced Backyard with 2 Car ATTACHED Garage, Mud Room, Open Floorplan w/Formal Living & Dining. Bedroom on Main can be a playroom or in law suite. Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub & Separate Shower, Huge Walk in Closet, Security System already installed in home but tenant responsible for monthly monitoring fee if desired. Convenient to I77 and Shopping. 5TH bedroom closet doesn't have racks, supports may not allow them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Grayfox Drive have any available units?
109 Grayfox Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Grayfox Drive have?
Some of 109 Grayfox Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Grayfox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Grayfox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Grayfox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Grayfox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 109 Grayfox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Grayfox Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Grayfox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Grayfox Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Grayfox Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Grayfox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Grayfox Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Grayfox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Grayfox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Grayfox Drive has units with dishwashers.
