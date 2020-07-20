All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 107 Rolling Stone Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
107 Rolling Stone Court
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

107 Rolling Stone Court

107 Rolling Stone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

107 Rolling Stone, Mooresville, NC 28117
Reed Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful traditional brick front home with spacious rocking chair front porch! Kitchen with breakfast area, granite counter tops, and dining counter. Updated bathrooms, two with dual vanities. Spacious living areas. Over sized master bedroom and closet. Very large and private fenced backyard with patio and storage shed. Excellent location just min to I-77, shopping and entertainment. One small dog, no cats. Tenants can paint a neutral color at their own expense using a licensed vendor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rolling Stone Court have any available units?
107 Rolling Stone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Rolling Stone Court have?
Some of 107 Rolling Stone Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rolling Stone Court currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rolling Stone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rolling Stone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Rolling Stone Court is pet friendly.
Does 107 Rolling Stone Court offer parking?
Yes, 107 Rolling Stone Court offers parking.
Does 107 Rolling Stone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Rolling Stone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rolling Stone Court have a pool?
No, 107 Rolling Stone Court does not have a pool.
Does 107 Rolling Stone Court have accessible units?
No, 107 Rolling Stone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rolling Stone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Rolling Stone Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMooresville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville Apartments with BalconiesMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College