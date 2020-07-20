107 Rolling Stone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful traditional brick front home with spacious rocking chair front porch! Kitchen with breakfast area, granite counter tops, and dining counter. Updated bathrooms, two with dual vanities. Spacious living areas. Over sized master bedroom and closet. Very large and private fenced backyard with patio and storage shed. Excellent location just min to I-77, shopping and entertainment. One small dog, no cats. Tenants can paint a neutral color at their own expense using a licensed vendor.