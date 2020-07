Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

106-202 Locomotive Lane Available 08/10/20 106 Locomotive Ln. Unit 202 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome with desirable two master suite style floorplan. Interior or exterior walkup, unit is 2nd and 3rd story. Main floor has kitchen, dining area, living room and access to back deck area. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms both having there own full bathrooms and large closets. Great location close to I77, Lowes Corp, Hospital, restaurants and more!



(RLNE5918201)