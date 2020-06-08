All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 1042 North Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
1042 North Main Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

1042 North Main Street

1042 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1042 North Main Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Be the first to call North Main Village home! Accepting applications now on these brand new, luxurious 2 bed/2 bath condominiums. With an open layout, split bedroom floor plans, laminate wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, sizable bedrooms with walk in closet(s), there's no shortage of attention to detail and will be sure to please anyone looking to move to the up and coming area of downtown Mooresville! Elevator and stair access to all floors. Ultra high speed fiber internet access available! Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent. Garages available for separate $100 monthly fee. Also leasing 1 and 3 bedroom units. Agent will be on site to show the units, but call first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 North Main Street have any available units?
1042 North Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 North Main Street have?
Some of 1042 North Main Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1042 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 North Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1042 North Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 1042 North Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1042 North Main Street offers parking.
Does 1042 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1042 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 1042 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1042 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1042 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 North Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College