1041 Emerson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

This is an all brick, very private home on a large wooded lot. Has a whirlpool type tub and trey ceiling in MB. MB has deck access. Large closets thru out. Vaulted ceilings in LR and Dining Rm. Large private deck on the back of home. Two out buildings One for the motorcycle and one for the yard tractor. Eat in kitchen has good gas appliances plus microwave with granite counter tops. Large formal dining room with vaulted ceilings and a 17 foot window. 20x20 garden with a fenced back yard Wooded lot brings lots of privacy and low upkeep type yard. The garage will be a big surprise to you. Good tenant that has acceptable credit and references wanted. Small quiet dogs are OK. NO CATS!!! House is waiting for tenant that will pay rent and take care of property. Great neighborhood, good schools and school bus stops in front of house Good shopping nearby. This house has plenty of storage. Call 704-677-5500