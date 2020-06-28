All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 1041 Emerson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
1041 Emerson Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

1041 Emerson Drive

1041 Emerson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1041 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This is an all brick, very private home on a large wooded lot. Has a whirlpool type tub and trey ceiling in MB. MB has deck access. Large closets thru out. Vaulted ceilings in LR and Dining Rm. Large private deck on the back of home. Two out buildings One for the motorcycle and one for the yard tractor. Eat in kitchen has good gas appliances plus microwave with granite counter tops. Large formal dining room with vaulted ceilings and a 17 foot window. 20x20 garden with a fenced back yard Wooded lot brings lots of privacy and low upkeep type yard. The garage will be a big surprise to you. Good tenant that has acceptable credit and references wanted. Small quiet dogs are OK. NO CATS!!! House is waiting for tenant that will pay rent and take care of property. Great neighborhood, good schools and school bus stops in front of house Good shopping nearby. This house has plenty of storage. Call 704-677-5500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Emerson Drive have any available units?
1041 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 1041 Emerson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Emerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Emerson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Emerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Emerson Drive offers parking.
Does 1041 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Emerson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Emerson Drive has a pool.
Does 1041 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 Emerson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College