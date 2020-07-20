Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road
6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Split bedroom floor plan. Ideal for mother in law suite. Hardwood floors in living areas. Open floor plan and massive fireplace. Please call owner Rick McLemore for appointment. 704-365-0853.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have any available units?
6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mint Hill, NC
.
Is 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mint Hill
.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road offers parking.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have a pool?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Wilgrove Mint Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
