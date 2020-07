Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms single family with tons of upgrades. One gust room with full bath down. Excellent condition! Open floor plan! Kitchen featured with huge island, stainless appliances and double oven. Cozy sun room. Hard wood through over main. Fantastic community easy to access 485 highway and uptown, walking distance to Outlets Mall, very convenient to shopping and dining.