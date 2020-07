Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous updated home with wrap around porch and great floorplan. Wood and tile floors. Huge Living Rm with brick fireplace. Spectacular kitchen with granite counters, rich wood cabinets, stainless appliances, farm sink, and bar area. fabulous designer half-bath on the main level. Fabulous updated full bathroom on the upper level and three nice sized bedrooms. Brand new huge deck out back overlooks private backyard.



No Pets allowed. No Smoking Allowed on property.