Last updated May 12 2020 at 5:44 PM

3138 Buckleigh Drive

3138 Buckleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3138 Buckleigh Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC 28215
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have any available units?
3138 Buckleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 3138 Buckleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Buckleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Buckleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3138 Buckleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 Buckleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 Buckleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
