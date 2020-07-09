212 Capps Hill Mine Rd

Amenities

OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 20th 10:30 - 11:30



This large 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch has a new roof, newer windows, and fresh new paint inside and out. There is a eat it kitchen, dining room, large living room & bonus den. The large private yard abuts the woods.



Approved pets less than 20 lbs with a non refundable pet fee. Non smoking. No Section 8 vouchers accepted.



Apply online at forterei.com Application fee of $30 per applicant .

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.