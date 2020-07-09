All apartments in Mecklenburg County
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

212 Capps Hill Mine Rd

212 Capps Hill Mine Road · No Longer Available
Location

212 Capps Hill Mine Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 20th 10:30 - 11:30

This large 4 bedroom 2 full bath ranch has a new roof, newer windows, and fresh new paint inside and out. There is a eat it kitchen, dining room, large living room & bonus den. The large private yard abuts the woods.

Approved pets less than 20 lbs with a non refundable pet fee. Non smoking. No Section 8 vouchers accepted.

Apply online at forterei.com Application fee of $30 per applicant .
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have any available units?
212 Capps Hill Mine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
Is 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
212 Capps Hill Mine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd is pet friendly.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd offer parking?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not offer parking.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have a pool?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have accessible units?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Capps Hill Mine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
