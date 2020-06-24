All apartments in Mecklenburg County
14419 Whistling Swan Road

Location

14419 Whistling Swan Road, Mecklenburg County, NC 28278
Pleasant Hill Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 5BR/3BA Home- Desirable Neighborhood - Fenced Yard! Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 bath home with tons of upgrades in one of South-West Charlotte's most desirable neighborhoods, Steele Creek Landing!! Brick front, downstairs bedroom with full bath, granite countertops, hardwood floors, crown moulding, upgraded cabinets and carpets, FULLY FENCED wooded back yard, includes all appliances plus washer/dryer, and 2 car garage. Nice sized rooms with playroom and excellent layout for entertaining. Charming neighborhood with park, pond and walking trails. Minutes from Lake Wylie, Uptown, Rivergate Mall, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Fashion Mall and Charlotte Fashion Outlets. Ask for Paul Michaels. Please include your phone number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have any available units?
14419 Whistling Swan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mecklenburg County, NC.
What amenities does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have?
Some of 14419 Whistling Swan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14419 Whistling Swan Road currently offering any rent specials?
14419 Whistling Swan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14419 Whistling Swan Road pet-friendly?
No, 14419 Whistling Swan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mecklenburg County.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road offer parking?
Yes, 14419 Whistling Swan Road offers parking.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14419 Whistling Swan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have a pool?
No, 14419 Whistling Swan Road does not have a pool.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have accessible units?
No, 14419 Whistling Swan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14419 Whistling Swan Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14419 Whistling Swan Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14419 Whistling Swan Road does not have units with air conditioning.
