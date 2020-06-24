14419 Whistling Swan Road

Amenities

Excellent 5BR/3BA Home- Desirable Neighborhood - Fenced Yard! Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 bath home with tons of upgrades in one of South-West Charlotte's most desirable neighborhoods, Steele Creek Landing!! Brick front, downstairs bedroom with full bath, granite countertops, hardwood floors, crown moulding, upgraded cabinets and carpets, FULLY FENCED wooded back yard, includes all appliances plus washer/dryer, and 2 car garage. Nice sized rooms with playroom and excellent layout for entertaining. Charming neighborhood with park, pond and walking trails. Minutes from Lake Wylie, Uptown, Rivergate Mall, Carolina Place Mall, South Park Fashion Mall and Charlotte Fashion Outlets. Ask for Paul Michaels. Please include your phone number.