Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great brick ranch minutes to downtown Matthews and Greenway. Home features updated kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash that opens into the dining room. Full and half bath have been updated with tile throughout. Large laundry room off of kitchen. New carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Wood floors throughout living area. Wooded fenced backyard with storage shed and patio.