Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog park parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr gym

View at Legacy Oaks, in Knightdale, North Carolina, offers comfort and convenience in a private sanctuary for you to claim as your own. Our community is stylish and vibrant, as well as spacious and thoughtfully designed. View at Legacy Oaks is a pet-friendly community and takes great care in making sure you have the extra amenities and services not found in ordinary apartments. Your dog will enjoy our deluxe dog park and our beautiful wooded surroundings.



We offer apartments with lake views, beautiful lush courtyards with seating, a resort style pool, and an outdoor game pavilion. We guarantee there is a beautifully appointed home designed to enhance your busy lifestyle. View at Legacy Oaks' contemporary interiors, inviting outdoor spaces, and environmentally-responsible building design are as innovative as you are. We are located close to Interstate 540 which allows easy access to our community. Come visit us today and relax in our comforting apartment homes.