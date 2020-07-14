All apartments in Knightdale
Laurens Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Laurens Way

2310 W Cameo Ln · (919) 752-3253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2310 W Cameo Ln, Knightdale, NC 27545

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W2624 · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit C1726 · Avail. Jul 20

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit E0926 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurens Way.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
green community
tennis court
Come experience unparalleled comfort and convenience at Laurens Way Apartments, a unique community close to everything you need. We are located 9 miles from the heart of downtown Raleigh, just follow New Bern Ave into the city. We are in the heart of Knightdale with easy access to 540 and just minutes from Target, TJ Maxx, Kohl’s, Lowes Food Oak City Brewing Company, Kightdale Station Park, and the scenic Neuse Park!Choose from one, two, or three bedroom floor plans in our pet-friendly community. We are professionally managed by Drucker + Falk, winner of the National Resident Satisfaction Award.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 (1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurens Way have any available units?
Laurens Way has 3 units available starting at $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Laurens Way have?
Some of Laurens Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurens Way currently offering any rent specials?
Laurens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurens Way is pet friendly.
Does Laurens Way offer parking?
Yes, Laurens Way offers parking.
Does Laurens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurens Way have a pool?
Yes, Laurens Way has a pool.
Does Laurens Way have accessible units?
No, Laurens Way does not have accessible units.
Does Laurens Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurens Way has units with dishwashers.
Does Laurens Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Laurens Way has units with air conditioning.
