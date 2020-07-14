Amenities
Come experience unparalleled comfort and convenience at Laurens Way Apartments, a unique community close to everything you need. We are located 9 miles from the heart of downtown Raleigh, just follow New Bern Ave into the city. We are in the heart of Knightdale with easy access to 540 and just minutes from Target, TJ Maxx, Kohl’s, Lowes Food Oak City Brewing Company, Kightdale Station Park, and the scenic Neuse Park!Choose from one, two, or three bedroom floor plans in our pet-friendly community. We are professionally managed by Drucker + Falk, winner of the National Resident Satisfaction Award.