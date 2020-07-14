All apartments in Knightdale
Find more places like Greystone at Widewaters.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knightdale, NC
/
Greystone at Widewaters
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Greystone at Widewaters

1001 Greystone Rd · (919) 364-6185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knightdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC 27545

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-306 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 13-306 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,026

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 06-204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-013 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Unit 04-202 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 04-207 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greystone at Widewaters.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
Raising the StandardEnjoy an unprecedented way of life at Greystone at Widewaters, where a new level of luxury is right at your fingertips. Here, comfort and convenience combine to offer a private sanctuary for you to claim as you own. Open floorplans allow you to define your space and give it character. Modern kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms are perfectly detailed with the highest quality features that allow you to experience ultimate living. We are an EnergyStar-certified community.Apartments in Knightdale, NC 27545Knightdale is not only a suburb of Raleigh, but it's also one of the fastest-growing cities within the state. Even so, the population here remains relatively low; the 2010 census showed there were roughly 13,000 residents here. If you're looking for a town that has a sense of community and is also thriving socially and economically, Knightdale is the place for you.Weather in Knightdale, NCKnightdale has what is considered a moderate subtropical climate. This means that the fall, winter and spring have fairly mild temperatures. In spring and fall, temperatures regularly reach the 70s during the day, while winter days typically see highs in the 50s. During the summer, temperatures in the 80s and 90s are normal, with July and August having the highest levels of humidity.Knightdale Parks and Outdoor RecreationThe fact that Knightdale has such moderate temperatures makes it ideal for enjoying outdoor fun year-round. Its location along the Neuse River ensures there are plenty of fishing opportunities available. The city is currently constructing two parks, both of which are slated to open soon. Knightdale Station will consist of sports fields, picnic areas, and paved trails. Mingo Creek Greenway will have a trail system that connects with Raleigh's Neuse River Trail.Transportation near our Apartments in Knightdale, NC 27545Residents of Knightdale never find themselves far from the airport, as the Raleigh-Durham International Airport is located a mere 27 miles away. Raleigh is easily accessed from Knightdale via a portion of Interstate 540. This is actually a bypass around the city of Raleigh that stretches partially into the town of Knightdale. Raleigh is also home to a local Amtrak train depot that is a 13-mile jaunt from the center of Knightdale. The city's bus service can haul passengers around town or onward to Durham, Chapel Hill or Raleigh.Community Activities in KnightdaleA number of activities are sponsored by the city of Knightdale. There are sports programs that include adult softball, kickball and basketball. Youth can participate in baseball or basketball. There's also a city swimming pool, School's Out Programs, and a farmer's market for residents to enjoy. A number of annual festivals take place here including Heritage Day, an outdoor movie night, daddy-daughter dance, the Christmas parade and ceremonial tree lighting.Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC 27545 make it easy to enjoy everything this vibrant small town has to offer. This charming city provides a welcoming atmosphere that makes all who arrive feel as though they've always belonged here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 to 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greystone at Widewaters have any available units?
Greystone at Widewaters has 8 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greystone at Widewaters have?
Some of Greystone at Widewaters's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greystone at Widewaters currently offering any rent specials?
Greystone at Widewaters is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greystone at Widewaters pet-friendly?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters is pet friendly.
Does Greystone at Widewaters offer parking?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters offers parking.
Does Greystone at Widewaters have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greystone at Widewaters have a pool?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters has a pool.
Does Greystone at Widewaters have accessible units?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters has accessible units.
Does Greystone at Widewaters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters has units with dishwashers.
Does Greystone at Widewaters have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greystone at Widewaters has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Greystone at Widewaters?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurens Way
2310 W Cameo Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln
Knightdale, NC 27545
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run
Knightdale, NC 27545
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr
Knightdale, NC 27545

Similar Pages

Knightdale 1 BedroomsKnightdale 2 Bedrooms
Knightdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKnightdale Apartments with Gym
Knightdale Apartments with ParkingOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCWilson, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC
Rolesville, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity