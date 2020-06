Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard! Separate dining room! Large master bedroom with trey ceiling and large walk in closet! Master bath has dual vanity, soaking tub & separate shower! Good sized guest bedrooms! 4th bed would be great bonus room with attached office! Fenced yard! W/D hookups! SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED!