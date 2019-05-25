Fairmont Circle 111

111 Fairmont Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28083 Forest Park
111 Fairmont Circle....2 story home in Mitchell Glen community...Coming Soon - COMING SOON!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in Mitchell Glen community. Formal living and dining room. Fireplace in living room. 1/2 bath down and 2 full baths up. Master bedroom has walk in closet and high ceiling. secondary bedrooms good size. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint. No smoking Pets conditional with owner approval. AVAIL FOR A MID- LATE MAY MOVE IN
(RLNE4862183)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
