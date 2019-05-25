Fairmont Circle 111

Amenities

111 Fairmont Circle....2 story home in Mitchell Glen community...Coming Soon - COMING SOON!!! 4 bed 2.5 bath home located in Mitchell Glen community. Formal living and dining room. Fireplace in living room. 1/2 bath down and 2 full baths up. Master bedroom has walk in closet and high ceiling.

secondary bedrooms good size. Home will have new carpet and fresh paint.

No smoking

Pets conditional with owner approval.

AVAIL FOR A MID- LATE MAY MOVE IN



