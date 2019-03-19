All apartments in Kannapolis
909 Edsel Ct

909 Edsel Court · No Longer Available
Location

909 Edsel Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Kannapolis duplex newly updatged 2 bedroom, 1 bath - AVAILABLE 3.1.19 Early preview

2 bed 1 bath. Newly updated New vinly windows with new window blinds. Fresh painting interior. New kitchen/bathroom cabinets, New flooring thruout includes low maint lvt flooring in living/kitchen/batrhooms, new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Appliances include Frig, Stove, Microwave. Roof added in 2015, New gravel driveway for 2 vehicles. UNIT DOES NOT HAVE CENTRAL HEAT/AIR. Units have baseboard heat. One air conditioning for unit will be added. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included in rent. City trash pickup.

Finish up work to be done in next 5-7 days but can be shown now for move in on or after est 3/1/19 available date.

Rent qualifications. Must have proof of income at least $2085/month. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. No pets allowed except 1 cat.

Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Duplex/unit is on the right.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2236962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Edsel Ct have any available units?
909 Edsel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 909 Edsel Ct have?
Some of 909 Edsel Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Edsel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
909 Edsel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Edsel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Edsel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 909 Edsel Ct offer parking?
No, 909 Edsel Ct does not offer parking.
Does 909 Edsel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Edsel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Edsel Ct have a pool?
No, 909 Edsel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 909 Edsel Ct have accessible units?
No, 909 Edsel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Edsel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Edsel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Edsel Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 Edsel Ct has units with air conditioning.
