909 Edsel Ct

Kannapolis duplex newly updatged 2 bedroom, 1 bath - AVAILABLE 3.1.19 Early preview



2 bed 1 bath. Newly updated New vinly windows with new window blinds. Fresh painting interior. New kitchen/bathroom cabinets, New flooring thruout includes low maint lvt flooring in living/kitchen/batrhooms, new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in most rooms. Appliances include Frig, Stove, Microwave. Roof added in 2015, New gravel driveway for 2 vehicles. UNIT DOES NOT HAVE CENTRAL HEAT/AIR. Units have baseboard heat. One air conditioning for unit will be added. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included in rent. City trash pickup.



Finish up work to be done in next 5-7 days but can be shown now for move in on or after est 3/1/19 available date.



Rent qualifications. Must have proof of income at least $2085/month. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. No pets allowed except 1 cat.



Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Duplex/unit is on the right.



No Dogs Allowed



