903 Woodlawn Street Available 07/21/19 2bed/1ba House updated Bathroom, close to Hwy 29 w/ storage building - 2 bed/ 1 bath house in Jackson Park shares a driveway with another house we currently rent. There is a storage shed behind the house with a deep backyard and partially fenced. The interior has new carpet in den & bedrooms, tile in the a bathroom and kitchen, and new cabinets with granite countertops. The house was completely renovated in 2014 and has a covered front porch and enclosed back porch with washer/dryer hookups. The house has easy access to Hwy 29 and Lane St.



