Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

903 Woodlawn Street

903 Woodlawn Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 Woodlawn Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
903 Woodlawn Street Available 07/21/19 2bed/1ba House updated Bathroom, close to Hwy 29 w/ storage building - 2 bed/ 1 bath house in Jackson Park shares a driveway with another house we currently rent. There is a storage shed behind the house with a deep backyard and partially fenced. The interior has new carpet in den & bedrooms, tile in the a bathroom and kitchen, and new cabinets with granite countertops. The house was completely renovated in 2014 and has a covered front porch and enclosed back porch with washer/dryer hookups. The house has easy access to Hwy 29 and Lane St.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE..

(RLNE3775060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Woodlawn Street have any available units?
903 Woodlawn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 903 Woodlawn Street have?
Some of 903 Woodlawn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Woodlawn Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 Woodlawn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Woodlawn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Woodlawn Street is pet friendly.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street offer parking?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not offer parking.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street have a pool?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not have a pool.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street have accessible units?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 Woodlawn Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 Woodlawn Street does not have units with air conditioning.
