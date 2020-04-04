900 Edsel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bath near downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 3.1.21



Remodeled unit in 2016. Units have baseboard heat and 1 window air conditioning. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included with rent.



Rent qualifications. Please do driveby before calling for appointment. Must have proof of income at least $2085/month. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. Credit score at least 550. No pets allowed except 1 cat.



Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Home is on the right.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2236922)