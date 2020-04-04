All apartments in Kannapolis
900 Edsel Ct

900 Edsel Court · No Longer Available
Location

900 Edsel Court, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Car Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Duplex - 2 bedroom, 1 bath near downtown Kannapolis - AVAILABLE 3.1.21

Remodeled unit in 2016. Units have baseboard heat and 1 window air conditioning. Washer/Dryer connections. Tenant responsible for electric/water utilities. Yard work included with rent.

Rent qualifications. Please do driveby before calling for appointment. Must have proof of income at least $2085/month. Good rental history last 12 months. No felony or serious criminal record. Credit score at least 550. No pets allowed except 1 cat.

Directions: 85 North Merge onto Us-29 Cannon Blvd., Exit 85 toward Kannapolis slight left onto Dale Earnhardt Blvd., left onto Plymouth St. right onto Edsel. Home is on the right.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2236922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Edsel Ct have any available units?
900 Edsel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 900 Edsel Ct have?
Some of 900 Edsel Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Edsel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
900 Edsel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Edsel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Edsel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 900 Edsel Ct offer parking?
No, 900 Edsel Ct does not offer parking.
Does 900 Edsel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Edsel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Edsel Ct have a pool?
No, 900 Edsel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 900 Edsel Ct have accessible units?
No, 900 Edsel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Edsel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Edsel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Edsel Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Edsel Ct has units with air conditioning.
