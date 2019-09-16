Small 2 bed 1 bath house close to downtown Kannapolis and the Research Campus - This property is a small 2 bed 1 bath house that is all electric and renovated bathroom in 2017. It is heated with baseboard heaters and 2 window A/C units are supplied by the owner. It also comes with a stove and refrigerator and has washer/dryer hookups. Renter is responsible for the utilities and they will be power with Duke and water with The City of Kannapolis.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Oval Street have any available units?
807 Oval Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 807 Oval Street have?
Some of 807 Oval Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Oval Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Oval Street is not currently offering any rent specials.