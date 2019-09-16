All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 807 Oval Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
807 Oval Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

807 Oval Street

807 Oval Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

807 Oval Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Small 2 bed 1 bath house close to downtown Kannapolis and the Research Campus - This property is a small 2 bed 1 bath house that is all electric and renovated bathroom in 2017. It is heated with baseboard heaters and 2 window A/C units are supplied by the owner. It also comes with a stove and refrigerator and has washer/dryer hookups. Renter is responsible for the utilities and they will be power with Duke and water with The City of Kannapolis.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3921346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Oval Street have any available units?
807 Oval Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 807 Oval Street have?
Some of 807 Oval Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Oval Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Oval Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Oval Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 Oval Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 807 Oval Street offer parking?
No, 807 Oval Street does not offer parking.
Does 807 Oval Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Oval Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Oval Street have a pool?
No, 807 Oval Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Oval Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Oval Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Oval Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Oval Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Oval Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 Oval Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College