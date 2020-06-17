803 Laura Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home. Master Suite with lots of windows and on suite 1/2 bath. Two additional bedrooms with full hall bathroom. Don't miss out on calling this cute house your home! This property has 2 individual homes on it. The detached garage is NOT included with this rental. Contact Prism Properties & Development (704)628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com