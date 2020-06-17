All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

803 Laura Avenue

803 Laura Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home. Master Suite with lots of windows and on suite 1/2 bath. Two additional bedrooms with full hall bathroom. Don't miss out on calling this cute house your home! This property has 2 individual homes on it. The detached garage is NOT included with this rental. Contact Prism Properties & Development (704)628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Laura Avenue have any available units?
803 Laura Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 803 Laura Avenue have?
Some of 803 Laura Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Laura Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
803 Laura Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Laura Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 803 Laura Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 803 Laura Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 803 Laura Avenue does offer parking.
Does 803 Laura Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Laura Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Laura Avenue have a pool?
No, 803 Laura Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 803 Laura Avenue have accessible units?
No, 803 Laura Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Laura Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Laura Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Laura Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Laura Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
