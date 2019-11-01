717 Rain Place Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You do not want to miss this incredible 2 bedroom in Kannapolis. At Ashford Place Apartments we have fully renovated the units including new laminate flooring, grey/neutral tones, updated tile backsplashes, new fixtures, new counter tops and new carpet in the bedrooms. Each unit has washer dryer connections in the laundry closet. There are also patios or balcony's with each apartment as well. All electric no gas! Water is not included but cost effective. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.