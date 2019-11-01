All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 717 Rain Place Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
717 Rain Place Court
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:10 PM

717 Rain Place Court

717 Rain Place Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

717 Rain Place Ct, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You do not want to miss this incredible 2 bedroom in Kannapolis. At Ashford Place Apartments we have fully renovated the units including new laminate flooring, grey/neutral tones, updated tile backsplashes, new fixtures, new counter tops and new carpet in the bedrooms. Each unit has washer dryer connections in the laundry closet. There are also patios or balcony's with each apartment as well. All electric no gas! Water is not included but cost effective. Call today to schedule your appointment. 704-814-0461.

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $100, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Rain Place Court have any available units?
717 Rain Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 717 Rain Place Court have?
Some of 717 Rain Place Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Rain Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
717 Rain Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Rain Place Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Rain Place Court is pet friendly.
Does 717 Rain Place Court offer parking?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not offer parking.
Does 717 Rain Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Rain Place Court have a pool?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 717 Rain Place Court have accessible units?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Rain Place Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Rain Place Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Rain Place Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College