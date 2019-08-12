All apartments in Kannapolis
Kannapolis, NC
616 Poplar Avenue
616 Poplar Avenue

616 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 Poplar Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home was just recently renovated to include all new flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to downtown Kannapolis. This home offers a great floorplan, with three good size bedrooms, and a modern kitchen. Washer and Dryer included at no addtional costs. The outside offers a rocking chair front porch, and oversized back deck with plenty of space for entertaining. This home is close to the up and coming downtown area of Kannapolis, which offers restaurants, and shopping, and is close to I-85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Poplar Avenue have any available units?
616 Poplar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 616 Poplar Avenue have?
Some of 616 Poplar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Poplar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 Poplar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Poplar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue offer parking?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Poplar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Poplar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Poplar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
