616 Poplar Avenue

This beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home was just recently renovated to include all new flooring, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Located in a quiet neighborhood, close to downtown Kannapolis. This home offers a great floorplan, with three good size bedrooms, and a modern kitchen. Washer and Dryer included at no addtional costs. The outside offers a rocking chair front porch, and oversized back deck with plenty of space for entertaining. This home is close to the up and coming downtown area of Kannapolis, which offers restaurants, and shopping, and is close to I-85.