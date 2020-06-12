All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

610 E 12th St

610 East 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 East 12th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1935 Mill House - Property Id: 292740

The modern mill home awaits you. Fully remodeled with modern amenities, you will be able to live in comfort. This spacious house has 3 bedroom, 2 full bathes, modern kitchen and laundry hook-up. Fenced in yard gives extra privacy and a place to relax. A large 2 car garage w/ long driveway is also on the property.

Conveniently located near schools. Six minutes to downtown Kannapolis and the NEW Cannon Ballers baseball stadium. Easy access to local parks, shopping, eateries and highways. Great location if you commute to Charlotte.

$85 application fee
Must pass a background and credit check to qualify.
Please contact Michelle Gray for tour or further info show contact info

Tours begin June 5th. Email to schedule.

**Due to Covid-19 the Zoom platform or Facetime may be used for interviews and walk-through if you would prefer that for your safety**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292740
Property Id 292740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E 12th St have any available units?
610 E 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 610 E 12th St have?
Some of 610 E 12th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
610 E 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 610 E 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 610 E 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 610 E 12th St offers parking.
Does 610 E 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E 12th St have a pool?
No, 610 E 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 610 E 12th St have accessible units?
No, 610 E 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 E 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 E 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 E 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

