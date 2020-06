Amenities

2BR/1BA ranch home in perfect location. Walking distance to NC Research Campus & Village Park. Rocking chair front porch in quiet neighborhood. Large master bedroom with his/her closets and ceiling fan. Second bedroom is rather small but would make an ideal space for an office. Large eat-in kitchen. Sizable Den with Built-In’s. Spacious backyard that backs up to Walking Trail. Please, no Smoking and no Pets.