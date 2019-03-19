605 Grant Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

2bd/1ba House off Hwy 3 near Downtown Kannapolis - 2 bed/1 bath House has larger rooms and is located 1 street off intersection of Rainbow & Mooresville Rd.(Hwy 3) which has a large side yard and easy access to either road. The house includes refrigerator, stove, 2 window units, baseboard heaters, and washer/dryer hookups with flooring consisting of carpet in den and 1 bedroom and vinyl in 1 bed, kitchen, and bathroom.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an application.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4563253)