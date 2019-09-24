All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 528 Old Centergrove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
528 Old Centergrove Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

528 Old Centergrove Road

528 Old Centergrove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

528 Old Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Centergrove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 4 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - This cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a great lot. Kitchen has window overlooking living area, also comes with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Vinyl and wood flooring throughout. Washer and Dryer is included but is not warranted. Large front porch and deck great for entertaining! Definitely a Must See!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4075827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have any available units?
528 Old Centergrove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 528 Old Centergrove Road have?
Some of 528 Old Centergrove Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Old Centergrove Road currently offering any rent specials?
528 Old Centergrove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Old Centergrove Road pet-friendly?
No, 528 Old Centergrove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road offer parking?
No, 528 Old Centergrove Road does not offer parking.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 Old Centergrove Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have a pool?
No, 528 Old Centergrove Road does not have a pool.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have accessible units?
No, 528 Old Centergrove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Old Centergrove Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Old Centergrove Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 528 Old Centergrove Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College