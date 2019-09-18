All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 511 West 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
511 West 7th Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 8:06 PM

511 West 7th Street

511 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

511 West 7th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will love this newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kannapolis. The home features a covered front porch, covered carport, large bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. The oversized bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and the large, eat-in kitchen has been freshly updated to include granite countertops and plenty of storage space. There are washer and dryer hook ups, too! This home has it all and is in a great location!

No Secion 8. No smoking in the house. Rent is $1150. Security deposit is $1150. Cats and small dogs will be considered. Pet fee is $350/per pet. Max of 3 pets.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West 7th Street have any available units?
511 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 511 West 7th Street have?
Some of 511 West 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 West 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 511 West 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 511 West 7th Street offers parking.
Does 511 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 West 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West 7th Street have a pool?
No, 511 West 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 511 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 West 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 West 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College