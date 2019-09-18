511 West 7th Street

Amenities

You will love this newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Kannapolis. The home features a covered front porch, covered carport, large bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. The oversized bedrooms have beautiful hardwood floors and the large, eat-in kitchen has been freshly updated to include granite countertops and plenty of storage space. There are washer and dryer hook ups, too! This home has it all and is in a great location!



No Secion 8. No smoking in the house. Rent is $1150. Security deposit is $1150. Cats and small dogs will be considered. Pet fee is $350/per pet. Max of 3 pets.



All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.



It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.



All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process



