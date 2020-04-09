All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 506 N East Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
506 N East Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

506 N East Ave

506 North East Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

506 North East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Very Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath House Located Near Downtown Kannapolis & easy access to Lane St - 2 bed 1 bath House located near Downtown Kannapolis and a block off Lane Street. The house has had the bathroom and kitchen fully renovated with stainless appliances. The houses amenities are nice 10x10 back deck, washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, tile flooring in a large open kitchen that includes dining table are and tile in the bathroom. Finished very nicely and quiet place.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or to SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4823077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N East Ave have any available units?
506 N East Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 506 N East Ave have?
Some of 506 N East Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 N East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
506 N East Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N East Ave pet-friendly?
No, 506 N East Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 506 N East Ave offer parking?
No, 506 N East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 506 N East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 N East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N East Ave have a pool?
No, 506 N East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 506 N East Ave have accessible units?
No, 506 N East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 N East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N East Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 N East Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College