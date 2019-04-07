All apartments in Kannapolis
314 Chestnut Ave

314 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 Chestnut Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b01ec2505c ----
Welcome Home!

314 Chestnut Avenue, Kannapolis NC 28081

Come take a look at this Gorgeous Home Conveniently located minutes to Downtown Kannapolis. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom. This home features the following:

* Spacious Office but could be used as a 4th Bedroom
* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, spacious granite counter tops, updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.
* Enjoy freshly prepared meals in your very own eat in kitchen
* 1 Car Garage for your leisure.
* Freshly Painted Throughout
* Gorgeous Original Hardwood Flooring
* Tile Flooring in Both Bathrooms
* Newer Vanity Sinks, Mirrors, Light Fixtures
* Newer HVAC Unit
* Over Sized Deck and Yard Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends.

This Gorgeous Home is Located in Desirable Kannapolis Area just Walking Distance from the North Carolina Research Campus and Plenty of Restaurants. At This Price This One Won\'t Last!

To Schedule a Showing or to Submit an Application Visit our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com

( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Chestnut Ave have any available units?
314 Chestnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 314 Chestnut Ave have?
Some of 314 Chestnut Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Chestnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
314 Chestnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Chestnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 314 Chestnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave offer parking?
Yes, 314 Chestnut Ave offers parking.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Chestnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave have a pool?
No, 314 Chestnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 314 Chestnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Chestnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Chestnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Chestnut Ave has units with air conditioning.

