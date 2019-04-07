314 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b01ec2505c ----

Welcome Home!



314 Chestnut Avenue, Kannapolis NC 28081



Come take a look at this Gorgeous Home Conveniently located minutes to Downtown Kannapolis. Close proximity to dining, shopping and entertainment. This Stunning Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom. This home features the following:



* Spacious Office but could be used as a 4th Bedroom

* Beautiful updated kitchen with appliances included for your comfort, spacious granite counter tops, updated cabinets with tons of storage space. Definitely a cooks dream.

* Enjoy freshly prepared meals in your very own eat in kitchen

* 1 Car Garage for your leisure.

* Freshly Painted Throughout

* Gorgeous Original Hardwood Flooring

* Tile Flooring in Both Bathrooms

* Newer Vanity Sinks, Mirrors, Light Fixtures

* Newer HVAC Unit

* Over Sized Deck and Yard Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends.



This Gorgeous Home is Located in Desirable Kannapolis Area just Walking Distance from the North Carolina Research Campus and Plenty of Restaurants. At This Price This One Won\'t Last!



To Schedule a Showing or to Submit an Application Visit our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com



( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)