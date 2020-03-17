All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:11 AM

2589 Shoal Park Road

2589 Shoal Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

2589 Shoal Park Road, Kannapolis, NC 28027
Wellington Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Beautiful Craftsmen Style home with 4 beds, 3.5 baths in sought after Wellington Chase community. Home features huge front rocking chair porch, open floor plan, Large Gourmet kitchen with hugh center island, granite counter tops with pendant lighting over, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop., walk in pantry and breakfast area. Great Room w/fireplace. Also an office, dining room and butler’s pantry. Guest suite on main w/private bath. Master Suite on 2nd, extra-large walk in closet, 14x18 bonus room to have game and movie nights, Great Community features tennis, basketball, splash pool,
Jr. Olympic pool, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have any available units?
2589 Shoal Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2589 Shoal Park Road have?
Some of 2589 Shoal Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2589 Shoal Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2589 Shoal Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2589 Shoal Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 2589 Shoal Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 2589 Shoal Park Road offers parking.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2589 Shoal Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 2589 Shoal Park Road has a pool.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2589 Shoal Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2589 Shoal Park Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2589 Shoal Park Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2589 Shoal Park Road does not have units with air conditioning.
