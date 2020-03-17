2589 Shoal Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

Beautiful Craftsmen Style home with 4 beds, 3.5 baths in sought after Wellington Chase community. Home features huge front rocking chair porch, open floor plan, Large Gourmet kitchen with hugh center island, granite counter tops with pendant lighting over, stainless steel appliances and a gas cooktop., walk in pantry and breakfast area. Great Room w/fireplace. Also an office, dining room and butler’s pantry. Guest suite on main w/private bath. Master Suite on 2nd, extra-large walk in closet, 14x18 bonus room to have game and movie nights, Great Community features tennis, basketball, splash pool,

Jr. Olympic pool, clubhouse.