2551 Glenwood St.

SOLAR POWERED HOUSE!! 3 bed 2 bath house close to I-85 and HWY 29 - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house that has solar panels to offset the power bill. Owner reports little to no power bill due to solar panels. The house has central HVAC and appliances included are stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups. The property has laminate floors throughout with carpet in one bedroom and vinyl/tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom has a full on-suite bathroom for privacy. All Bedrooms have large closets. This home is 1 mile to I85 and offers convenient to shopping & more. The renter is responsible for all utilities and must carry renters insurance throughout their tenancy in the property.



No Pets Allowed



