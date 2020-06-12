All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 2551 Glenwood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
2551 Glenwood St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

2551 Glenwood St.

2551 Glenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2551 Glenwood Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
SOLAR POWERED HOUSE!! 3 bed 2 bath house close to I-85 and HWY 29 - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house that has solar panels to offset the power bill. Owner reports little to no power bill due to solar panels. The house has central HVAC and appliances included are stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and washer and dryer hookups. The property has laminate floors throughout with carpet in one bedroom and vinyl/tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The master bedroom has a full on-suite bathroom for privacy. All Bedrooms have large closets. This home is 1 mile to I85 and offers convenient to shopping & more. The renter is responsible for all utilities and must carry renters insurance throughout their tenancy in the property.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

Overcash Real Estate also offers self storage in Kannapolis/Concord area. While moving let us provide your storage needs. We provide inside and outside storage, 24 hr. access, 2 convenient locations, fully gated, code keyed access and will honor any competitors specials.

http://www.kannapolisstorage.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 Glenwood St. have any available units?
2551 Glenwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2551 Glenwood St. have?
Some of 2551 Glenwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 Glenwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
2551 Glenwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 Glenwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 2551 Glenwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. offer parking?
No, 2551 Glenwood St. does not offer parking.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2551 Glenwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. have a pool?
No, 2551 Glenwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. have accessible units?
No, 2551 Glenwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 Glenwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 Glenwood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2551 Glenwood St. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College