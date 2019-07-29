All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:00 AM

2424 Claridge Road

2424 Claridge Road · No Longer Available
Kannapolis
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2424 Claridge Road, Kannapolis, NC 28027
Wellington Chase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Amazing brick home on cul-de-sac lot in Cabarrus County, which is known for its excellent school system. This 5 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom stunner offers hardwood floors throughout, and tiles in the Baths, Kitchen and Grand Morning Room. This home has a formal Dining Room, Living Room, a huge Family Room with stone fireplace, a huge Kitchen, Grand Morning room, a Bedroom and a full Bath on the 1st floor. The 2nd story has the Master Suite with large sitting area and a tray ceiling; a private Bathroom with tray ceiling, separate sinks, standing shower and a corner tub. There are three additional rooms and two additional full baths on the second floor. Features a walk-out basement with rec. room and a full bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, huge island, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, butler’s pantry with a built-in wine rack. Community amenities include a clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and separate swimming pools for adults and kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Claridge Road have any available units?
2424 Claridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2424 Claridge Road have?
Some of 2424 Claridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Claridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Claridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Claridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Claridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 2424 Claridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Claridge Road offers parking.
Does 2424 Claridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Claridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Claridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Claridge Road has a pool.
Does 2424 Claridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2424 Claridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Claridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Claridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Claridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Claridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
