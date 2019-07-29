2424 Claridge Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing brick home on cul-de-sac lot in Cabarrus County, which is known for its excellent school system. This 5 Bedroom, 5 Bathroom stunner offers hardwood floors throughout, and tiles in the Baths, Kitchen and Grand Morning Room. This home has a formal Dining Room, Living Room, a huge Family Room with stone fireplace, a huge Kitchen, Grand Morning room, a Bedroom and a full Bath on the 1st floor. The 2nd story has the Master Suite with large sitting area and a tray ceiling; a private Bathroom with tray ceiling, separate sinks, standing shower and a corner tub. There are three additional rooms and two additional full baths on the second floor. Features a walk-out basement with rec. room and a full bath. The gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, huge island, mosaic backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, butler’s pantry with a built-in wine rack. Community amenities include a clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and separate swimming pools for adults and kids.