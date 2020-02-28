All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 220 Pethel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
220 Pethel Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

220 Pethel Street

220 Pethel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

220 Pethel Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nothing was overlooked in this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood in Kannapolis. New carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring in the living areas and tile in bathrooms. The kitchen features all new cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter-tops. New roof, HVAC and windows.Move-in ready! Easy access to I-85 and only minutes from dining and shopping. Don't let this one slip away. NO SECTION 8. No Pets. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com to get the code. Code expires in 1 hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Pethel Street have any available units?
220 Pethel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 220 Pethel Street have?
Some of 220 Pethel Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Pethel Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 Pethel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Pethel Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 Pethel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 220 Pethel Street offer parking?
Yes, 220 Pethel Street offers parking.
Does 220 Pethel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Pethel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Pethel Street have a pool?
No, 220 Pethel Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 Pethel Street have accessible units?
No, 220 Pethel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Pethel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Pethel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Pethel Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Pethel Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College