220 Pethel Street

Nothing was overlooked in this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood in Kannapolis. New carpet in bedrooms, laminate flooring in the living areas and tile in bathrooms. The kitchen features all new cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter-tops. New roof, HVAC and windows.Move-in ready! Easy access to I-85 and only minutes from dining and shopping. Don't let this one slip away. NO SECTION 8. No Pets. No smoking inside. $1095 security deposit is required before move in. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com to get the code. Code expires in 1 hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee .