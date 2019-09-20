2104 Concord Lake Road

Amenities

Very Nice 2 bed 1 bath. Great Location!! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located minutes from everything. It is right down the road Wal-Mart, Carolina Mall and exit 58 on I-85. It has just had the entire inside of the house painted, exterior pressure washed, new carpet and vinyl throughout and the hardwoods refinished. The kitchen cabinets have a fresh coat of paint and a new stove. It has a large fenced in back yard with a storage building in the back. It has central A/C with gas heat and a gas water heater, everything else is electric. This house won't last long so please give us a call to set up a time to take a look.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2300454)