Kannapolis, NC
2104 Concord Lake Road
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

2104 Concord Lake Road

2104 Concord Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Earnhardt

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Very Nice 2 bed 1 bath. Great Location!! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located minutes from everything. It is right down the road Wal-Mart, Carolina Mall and exit 58 on I-85. It has just had the entire inside of the house painted, exterior pressure washed, new carpet and vinyl throughout and the hardwoods refinished. The kitchen cabinets have a fresh coat of paint and a new stove. It has a large fenced in back yard with a storage building in the back. It has central A/C with gas heat and a gas water heater, everything else is electric. This house won't last long so please give us a call to set up a time to take a look.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com for any details or to arrange to view the property.

Also, visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our other listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2300454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

