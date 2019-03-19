All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1934 Summit Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1934 Summit Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1934 Summit Ridge Lane

1934 Summit Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1934 Summit Ridge Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have any available units?
1934 Summit Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1934 Summit Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Summit Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Summit Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 Summit Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 Summit Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College