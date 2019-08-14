All apartments in Kannapolis
185 Fairmont Circle
Last updated August 14 2019 at 10:25 PM

185 Fairmont Circle

185 Fairmont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

185 Fairmont Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being made ready for you but will be available soon. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Fairmont Circle have any available units?
185 Fairmont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 185 Fairmont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
185 Fairmont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Fairmont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 Fairmont Circle is pet friendly.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle offer parking?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not offer parking.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle have a pool?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle have accessible units?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Fairmont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Fairmont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
