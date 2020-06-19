1746 Mission Oaks Street

Amenities
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a prime location in Kannapolis!
As you enter the home through the covered front porch, you will find an open floor plan that includes a great room accented with a marble-surround, corner fireplace and TV niche.
The kitchen offers a full appliance package with lots of cabinet storage as well as a breakfast area with access to the backyard.
The main-level master suite features a private bath with a garden tub.
Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath.
Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 40 pounds.
This home is close to shopping, restaurants and I-85 for an easy commute.
Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now! Call us at 888.372.7528.
**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**