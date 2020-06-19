1746 Mission Oaks Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a prime location in Kannapolis!



As you enter the home through the covered front porch, you will find an open floor plan that includes a great room accented with a marble-surround, corner fireplace and TV niche.



The kitchen offers a full appliance package with lots of cabinet storage as well as a breakfast area with access to the backyard.



The main-level master suite features a private bath with a garden tub.



Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath.



Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 40 pounds.



This home is close to shopping, restaurants and I-85 for an easy commute.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now! Call us at 888.372.7528.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**