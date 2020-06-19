All apartments in Kannapolis
Location

1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in a prime location in Kannapolis!

As you enter the home through the covered front porch, you will find an open floor plan that includes a great room accented with a marble-surround, corner fireplace and TV niche.

The kitchen offers a full appliance package with lots of cabinet storage as well as a breakfast area with access to the backyard.

The main-level master suite features a private bath with a garden tub.

Two additional bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath.

Pets conditional. Limited to one non-aggressive pet under 40 pounds.

This home is close to shopping, restaurants and I-85 for an easy commute.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour and apply right now! Call us at 888.372.7528.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

