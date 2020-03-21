1645 Bernard Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with attached storage room and front porch in quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and I-85. Home was recently updated in 2018. It boasts laminate flooring throughout, new stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and water heater. Located on quiet dead end street ideal for children.



NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.



You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code is good for 1 hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.