Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1645 Bernard Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:02 AM

1645 Bernard Avenue

1645 Bernard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Bernard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Old Earnhardt

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with attached storage room and front porch in quiet neighborhood close to shopping, dining and I-85. Home was recently updated in 2018. It boasts laminate flooring throughout, new stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and water heater. Located on quiet dead end street ideal for children.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1195 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. The code is good for 1 hour. All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have any available units?
1645 Bernard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1645 Bernard Avenue have?
Some of 1645 Bernard Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Bernard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Bernard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Bernard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Bernard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue offer parking?
No, 1645 Bernard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Bernard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1645 Bernard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1645 Bernard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Bernard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Bernard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Bernard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

