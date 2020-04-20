All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 143 Waco Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
143 Waco Avenue
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:01 PM

143 Waco Avenue

143 Waco Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

143 Waco Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Ranch Style home in Kannapolis, two bedrooms, one bath. APPLY ONLINE AT www.CharlotteRentalHomes.net We do NOT accept housing vouchers.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. Renters liability insurance is required and can be purchased and included in lease.

Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics. - Maximum two animals allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Waco Avenue have any available units?
143 Waco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 143 Waco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 Waco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Waco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Waco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 143 Waco Avenue offer parking?
No, 143 Waco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 143 Waco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Waco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Waco Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 Waco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 Waco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 Waco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Waco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Waco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Waco Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Waco Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms
Kannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Pet Friendly Places
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College