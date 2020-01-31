All apartments in Kannapolis
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1410 E. 1st Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1410 E. 1st Street

1410 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 East 1st Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4bd/2ba Newer Home Located close to Hwy 3 & Downtown Kannapolis - This is a newer 4 bed 2 bath House that has an open kitchen with room for a kitchen table and den area. Master is larger with master bath. This house is located close to downtown Kannapolis and easy access to Lane Street, Dale Earnhardt Blvd, and Cannon Blvd (Hwy 29). The kitchen has all refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher with plenty of cabinet space and table top work space. Must See.

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealestate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings or SUBMIT an APPLICATION ONLINE.

(RLNE5419949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E. 1st Street have any available units?
1410 E. 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1410 E. 1st Street have?
Some of 1410 E. 1st Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 E. 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E. 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E. 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 E. 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1410 E. 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E. 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1410 E. 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1410 E. 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 E. 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 E. 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 E. 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

