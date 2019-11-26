All apartments in Kannapolis
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:42 PM

123 Fairmont Circle

123 Fairmont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

123 Fairmont Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Forest Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this beautiful, spacious home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an open floor plan. Enjoy your time outdoors in a nice back yard with a wooded backdrop. Great neighborhood! Prefect for families!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1350 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.

It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Fairmont Circle have any available units?
123 Fairmont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 123 Fairmont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
123 Fairmont Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Fairmont Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Fairmont Circle is pet friendly.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle offer parking?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not offer parking.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle have a pool?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not have a pool.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle have accessible units?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Fairmont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Fairmont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

