Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly remodeled large home with updated kitchen (quartz countertops) and bathrooms, new HVAC unit and new paint and refinished floors. Home has a large yard with a barn and basement shop area. This property is located in an awesome neighborhood and convenient to everything yet has the feel of being in the country with lots of room outdoors. The property is also for sale at $159,000 and will also entertain lease to purchase options.