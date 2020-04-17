113 East Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

AVAILABLE MAY 10 - Charming 2 BR, 1 full bath cottage home has a welcoming front porch, fenced yard and shed! Interior has wood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Living room has attractive mantle and the large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets/counter space, a spacious dining area, and appliances including a dishwasher. Set on a 1/3 acre fenced lot with a paved (not shared) driveway, near S Main St/N Main St close to Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Enjoy taking a walk to NCRC, AL Brown High School, Gem Theater, grocery store and pharmacy! (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE VACATED - OCCUPIED UNTIL 4/26 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT.)