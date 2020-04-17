All apartments in Kannapolis
113 East Avenue

113 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 South East Avenue, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
AVAILABLE MAY 10 - Charming 2 BR, 1 full bath cottage home has a welcoming front porch, fenced yard and shed! Interior has wood floors in the living room and bedrooms. Living room has attractive mantle and the large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets/counter space, a spacious dining area, and appliances including a dishwasher. Set on a 1/3 acre fenced lot with a paved (not shared) driveway, near S Main St/N Main St close to Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Enjoy taking a walk to NCRC, AL Brown High School, Gem Theater, grocery store and pharmacy! (PICS WILL BE ADDED ONCE VACATED - OCCUPIED UNTIL 4/26 - NO SHOWINGS UNTIL VACANT.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 East Avenue have any available units?
113 East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 113 East Avenue have?
Some of 113 East Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 113 East Avenue offer parking?
No, 113 East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 113 East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 East Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 East Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

