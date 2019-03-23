103 Rice St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cozy Bungalow - Property Id: 107214



Cute two bedroom, one bath home located in a quiet area of North Kannapolis. All appliances provided. Stainless steel fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry room has both washer and dryer. Kitchen also features garbage disposal and under-cabinet lighting. Great entertaining space on the spacious sundeck and patio. Very nice, fully fenced yard for any garden and outdoor lover. Raised beds are excellent for growing your own veggies or flowers. Outdoor shed provides extra storage. Home has wired security system. (Tenant has option to subscribe to monitoring service) Living room and both bedrooms have new flooring.

***NOTE: All pictured decor/furnishings will be removed before new tenant moves in. This is a NO smoking property and NO Pets are permitted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107214

Property Id 107214



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4781005)