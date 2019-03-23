All apartments in Kannapolis
103 Rice St.

103 Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

103 Rice Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

Cozy Bungalow - Property Id: 107214

Cute two bedroom, one bath home located in a quiet area of North Kannapolis. All appliances provided. Stainless steel fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry room has both washer and dryer. Kitchen also features garbage disposal and under-cabinet lighting. Great entertaining space on the spacious sundeck and patio. Very nice, fully fenced yard for any garden and outdoor lover. Raised beds are excellent for growing your own veggies or flowers. Outdoor shed provides extra storage. Home has wired security system. (Tenant has option to subscribe to monitoring service) Living room and both bedrooms have new flooring.
***NOTE: All pictured decor/furnishings will be removed before new tenant moves in. This is a NO smoking property and NO Pets are permitted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107214
Property Id 107214

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4781005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Rice St. have any available units?
103 Rice St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 103 Rice St. have?
Some of 103 Rice St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Rice St. currently offering any rent specials?
103 Rice St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Rice St. pet-friendly?
No, 103 Rice St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kannapolis.
Does 103 Rice St. offer parking?
No, 103 Rice St. does not offer parking.
Does 103 Rice St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Rice St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Rice St. have a pool?
No, 103 Rice St. does not have a pool.
Does 103 Rice St. have accessible units?
No, 103 Rice St. does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Rice St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Rice St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Rice St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Rice St. does not have units with air conditioning.
