Kannapolis, NC
1005 Rainbow Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1005 Rainbow Drive

1005 Rainbow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Rainbow Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Kitchen appliances, townhouse, washer/dryer connection
Strictly no smoking.

Thank you for your interest in this rental property.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
All available rentals are available for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code.

The lock box code only lasts one hour, so keep this in mind as you plan your showing. If it expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

HOW TO APPLY:
All applications must be done online at our website, www.jonesmgtrealty.com. Go to the “Available Rentals” tab at the top of the page and select “Residential.” Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click “Apply Now.” You will also see here a list of applicant criteria, which includes among other things:

1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property
2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant
3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant.
4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for any outstanding judgments.

If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355.

Thank you,

Jones Property Management and Realty

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have any available units?
1005 Rainbow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1005 Rainbow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Rainbow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Rainbow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Rainbow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive offer parking?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Rainbow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Rainbow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
