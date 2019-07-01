1005 Rainbow Drive

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Kitchen appliances, townhouse, washer/dryer connection

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

All available rentals are available for self-scheduled viewing at your convenience without the need to make an appointment. There is a lock box on the door with the key inside. You will need to register at www.Rently.com to get access to the lock box code. Once at the Rently website, type in the address of the property and you will be walked through the process to either register or, if already registered, to obtain the lock box code.



The lock box code only lasts one hour, so keep this in mind as you plan your showing. If it expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.



HOW TO APPLY:

All applications must be done online at our website, www.jonesmgtrealty.com. Go to the “Available Rentals” tab at the top of the page and select “Residential.” Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click “Apply Now.” You will also see here a list of applicant criteria, which includes among other things:



1. A $50 application fee for each person over the age of 18 who will be living in the property

2. A credit score greater than 600 for each applicant

3. Verification of income which must be at least 3 times the rent amount for each applicant.

4. A background check, evictions record check, and a search for any outstanding judgments.



If you have any questions, please contact our office at 704-857-7355.



Jones Property Management and Realty



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



